Woman suffers torn ear following collision involving two vehicles in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a collision between two vehicles in Harrogate on Wednesday.

Crews from Harrogate and Knaresborough were called to Church Square at 3.54pm on Wednesday (June 26) to a road traffic collision involving a Toyota Yaris and a VW Golf.

The two occupants of the VW Golf were out on arrival of the fire crews.

One female in the Toyota Yaris was trapped on arrival and was released by firefighters, suffering from a torn ear.