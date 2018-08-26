Woman rescued from Ripon canal after late-night car crash

A woman was rescued from Ripon canal and taken to hospital last night, after her car went off-road and into the water.

Ripon residents rescued the woman from her car as North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue arrived.

Firefighters assisted with first aid until an ambulance arrived.

Emergency services were first alerted to the incident at 10.20pm.

A post on a public Ripon Facebook forum read: "Something major happening on Boroughbridge Road tonight, it's swarming with police, ambulance, and fire engines, and the road is closed off from the bridge just after the racecourse, to the roundabout on the bypass."