Woman 'hit by VW van mirror as it went through red lights' in Harrogate

A woman suffered face injuries when a van collided with her as it was driven through red lights at a pedestrian crossing, police said.

North Yorkshire Police is today appealing for witnesses and information about the collision at the North Park Road and Knaresborough Road junction crossing next to the Stray in Harrogate.

It happened at around 4.50pm on Thursday.

The woman was "hit by the wing mirror of a vehicle driving through the red lights," the force said.

She suffered face injuries and was taken by ambulance to Harrogate District Hospital, where she was treated and later released.

The vehicle is said to be a white Volkswagen van, possibly with a 60 plate registration.

Officers are investigating and want the public’s help to find out the full circumstances and identify the vehicle.

Anyone with information is asked to call 101, select option two, and ask for Paul Stokes. People can also email paul.stokes@northyorkshire.pnn.police.uk

Those who wish to remain anonymous can pass information to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

Quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12180002204.