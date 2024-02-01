Woman cut free from car by firefighters following two-vehicle collision in Harrogate

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A crew from Harrogate was called to Grove Park Terrace at 9.24pm on Wednesday (January 31) following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

On arrival at the scene, one car was on its side with a female driver trapped inside.

The fire crew stabilised the car and used edraulic cutting equipment to free the female who was then checked over at scene by paramedics.