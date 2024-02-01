News you can trust since 1836
Woman cut free from car by firefighters following two-vehicle collision in Harrogate

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service responded to reports of a woman trapped inside a car following a collision in Harrogate yesterday evening.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 1st Feb 2024, 09:29 GMT
A crew from Harrogate was called to Grove Park Terrace at 9.24pm on Wednesday (January 31) following a two vehicle road traffic collision.

On arrival at the scene, one car was on its side with a female driver trapped inside.

The fire crew stabilised the car and used edraulic cutting equipment to free the female who was then checked over at scene by paramedics.

The firefighters made the scene safe with help from the police.

