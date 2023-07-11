A crew from Ripon responded to a report on Monday evening at 18:38 which was located at Ure Bank Terrace on the outskirts of the city.

A female who was trapped up a tree had reportedly climbed up to safety to escape a herd of cows which surrounded her whilst walking through a field.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service, said: “Crews moved the cows away from the tree allowing the walker and her dog to leave the field uninjured."

However, this was not the end of the rescue mission for the firefighters as the report added: “On returning to the fire engine, crews discovered a vehicle that had gone into a ditch whilst turning round.

“Crews assisted in removing the vehicle from the ditch using crew power and vehicle wedges.”