Woman, 92, severely injured in crash near Wetherby

Police continue to search for the other man following the incident in Harrogate

Officers are appealing for witnesses and information following a serious collision on Saturday May 28, just after 8pm, at the crossroads of Spring Road, Moor Lane and Wharf Lane in Netherby.

“It involved a navy-coloured Jeep Cherokee which was travelling down Moor Lane towards Spring Road and a Blue Volkswagen T-Cross which was travelling east to west on Spring Road,” said a North Yorkshire Police spokesman.

“Sadly, a 92-year-old woman passenger, sustained severe injuries and currently remains in hospital in a critical condition.

“The driver of one of the vehicles was also injured.”

Police are asking for witnesses to the collision and any members of the public who saw either vehicle prior to the collision to come forward.

Anyone with dash camera footage that was in the area at the time of the incident is asked to review their footage and pass this to police to help the investigation.