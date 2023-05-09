News you can trust since 1836
Witnesses appeal after major road incident in Harrogate district on A1(M) near Boroughbridge

North Yorkshire Police are appealing for witnesses to a serious road traffic collision that occurred on the A1(M) north bound carriageway at Boroughbridge.

By Graham Chalmers
Published 9th May 2023, 14:18 BST- 1 min read
Updated 9th May 2023, 14:18 BST

It happened at around 10.20pm yesterday, Monday, May 8 and involved a blue BMW 1 Series and a white Vauxhall Astra which were both travelling on the north bound carriageway.

Fire and ambulance services also attended and the road was closed to allow emergency services to attend to the incident.

The driver and two passengers who were travelling in the Astra van received non-life threatening injuries which required hospital treatment. The BMW driver was unharmed.

Officers are appealing for witnesses to the collision, or anyone who recalls seeing either vehicle prior to the collision to contact them.

They particularly like to speak to anyone who captured dashcam footage.

If you can help the investigation, please contact North Yorkshire Police on 101, select option 2, and ask for Chris Storey.

You can also email [email protected]

Please quote the North Yorkshire Police reference number 12230082433.