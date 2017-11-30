Winter snows hit Harrogate

The first proper snow flurry of the winter has finally hit the Harrogate area and it's happening right now.
The Met Centre had already posted a mild yellow warning for today for snow in Harrogate - running from Today, Thursday 11am to tomorrow, Friday at 10am.
But the current view out of the Harrogate Advertiser office on Harlow Hill is looking like blizzard conditions - it it lasts.
As for later on, well, the Met Centre says the weather will remain coldish throughout the weekend (4C to 7C) but it will be warming up progressively.
And there are no further snow warnings!
Almost Done!
Registering with Harrogate Advertiser means you're ok with our terms and conditions.