Window dressing contest checks out

Shop windows have been adding extra sparkle for shoppers in Wetherby this Christmas.

Entrants to this year’s Welcome to Wetherby, Wetherby Business Association and Members of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District window dressing contests.

A Welcome to Wetherby spokesman said: “The aim of the competition is to complement Wetherby’s wonderful Christmas lights by having some stunning window displays, all of which encourages our local residents and visitors alike to spend time and, hopefully, money in the town over the festive season.”

This year’s competition saw a record 22 entries ranging from toy shops to beauty parlours to stationers and estate agents were judged by the

Mayor, Coun Norma Harrington, representatives from the competition’s sponsors and pupils from local schools, including art students at Wetherby High School.

Criteria included enticeability, imaginative use of stock, relevance to the festive season, creativity and overall impression.

The overall winner of the Wetherby Business Association trophy was Furnish & Fettle of High Street; Junior Judges’ - Nicolla Florist of Bank Street; Senior Judges’- Peter Jones of Market Place.

Eleanor Goddard, director of Furnish & Fettle, said: “I am so proud of our wonderful team. The display was designed and constructed by three of my colleagues

from our Wetherby showroom, Donna Schofield, Steve Watling and Della Pool.

“It’s great that their creativeness and hard work has been recognised in this way.”

Awards were presented at a special ceremony held in the Town Hall.

Mayor of Wetherby, Coun Norma Harrington, said: “It has been a delight to be able to visit all the stunning entries and see the best that Wetherby shops have to offer at this festive time of year.”

Nish Kanabar, outgoing Chairman of the Wetherby Business Association, presented the winner’s trophy.

Welcome to Wetherby hosted members of Soroptimist International of Harrogate and District for the presentation of their charity shop window competition prizes which went to Oxfam and Leonard Cheshire’s entry was highly commended.