Win tickets to see The John Wilson Orchestra at the Royal Hall, Harrogate

The Harrogate Advertiser series is offering the chance to win a pair of tickets to see The John Wilson Orchestra – Can’t Help Singing: Hollywood’s Leading Ladies in Concert, starring Kim Criswell.

From Judy Garland to Julie Andrews, Doris Day to Barbara Streisand, the orchestra will perform songs from iconic stars of stage and screen. Be swept up in the romance, sass, swaggering brass and swooning strings.

We spoke to John ahead of his visit to Harrogate.

“This year’s programme takes a look at the work of the singing (and sometimes non-singing) ladies who came to Hollywood looking for stardom in the days of the studio system,” he said.

“This is very much Kim’s show - she collated the programme and wrote the linking script. I know very few singers who can sing with authority and finesse across such a wide range of styles, many of which are deployed in this show.

“Because music is a living art, each performance is different. You can’t hang it on a wall in a gallery - it’s very much a ‘doing’ thing. And through platforms such as the Harrogate Festivals, more and more people are coming to appreciate the importance of live events.

“I hope the audiences leave having enjoyed and appreciated the artistry of the composers whose music we are playing and the craft and skill of the arrangers and orchestrators who make it all work.”

To be in with a chance of winning, answer the following question:

Which singer is appearing with The John Wilson Orchestra in Harrogate?

To enter, simply complete and return the coupon printed on page 6 of this week’s Advertiser (Thursday, June 7 edition). Normal Johnston Press competition rules apply.

The deadline for entries is Thursday, June 14.

The John Wilson Orchestra - Can’t Helping Singing: Hollywood’s Leading Ladies in Concert, starring Kim Criswell, comes to the Royal Hall, Harrogate on Sunday, June 17, 7.30pm. Visit www.harrogateinternationalfestivals.com.