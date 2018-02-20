Will new houses ruin iconic Harrogate view?

Forget the BAFTA-winning Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri, residents in the Harlow area of Harrogate have been getting a bit concerned by just one sign.

The colourful, glossy billboard just opposite The Kitchen cafe on Otley Road says "The Chase, Harlow Hill. Nine exclusive town houses coming late 2018."

The sign mentions "award-winning developer Conroy Brook" with the planned properties being handled by Carter Jonas.

The Holmfirth-based real estate developer's new town houses, traditionally three stories if the norm, are just one part of what Harlow and Pannal Ash Residents Association has described as "over 4,000 houses either approved or planned in the countryside around the western fringe of Harrogate. About 3,000 of these will form effectively a new settlement centred on Otley Road.

What is worrying some residents about this housing development in particular, should it turn out the new town houses are three stories, is the effect on the character of Harlow.

As well as the continued urbanisation of the area, it might also block the view of two of the most important historic landmarks - Harlow Hill Observation Tower and Harlow Hill Water Tower.

One billboard in Harlow Hill, Harrogate.