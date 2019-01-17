Whixley project memories hope

A local man is set to head up the Whixley Heritage Project.

William Newton, 21, who studied ancient history at the University of Birmingham, has agreed to take on the role of co-ordinator of the project.

He has lived in Whixley all his life and is well qualified to bring together the many elements of the village’s social history.

Mr Newton is now inviting local and former residents to reflect upon former years, and to draw on knowledge that has been handed down by earlier generations covering a wide variety of topics and anecdotes, so that a comprehensive account of life in the village can be compiled, and published on the Whixley website, as well as in hard copy, for all to enjoy and cherish for years to come.

In order to record as much of the village’s history as possible, a heritage group has been formed, headed by Roger Marshall, who hopes that as many people as possible will contribute articles of interest, covering memories of every walk of life; be it of Whixley school, the hospital, village hall, its sports clubs, the local ATC Squadron, its Methodist chapels, shops, public houses, drama and pantomime events, fairs, leisure organisations, industries, transport and communications and any other relevant subjects.

Mr Marshall said: “We have a very personable, friendly, and well qualified person in William who is our co-ordinator and we hope that many people will want to have their stories included in our Whixley Heritage Story.”

Villagers are invited to contact William Newton by email at wnwillnewton000@gmail.com and to send him articles.