What the Budget means for Harrogate's tourism and visitor economy by Welcome to Yorkshire

Attracting visitors to the likes of Fountains Abbey near Ripon matters - Pre-pandemic, tourism and hospitality industry employed almost 225,000 people in Yorkshire.

While recognising the inevitable impact of rising costs for businesses and homes across the county, there has been a warm welcome for many of the measures in the Budget from Yorkshire's main tourism body.

Welcome to Yorkshire’s Chair Peter Box CBE said “There’s much to digest and consider from the Autumn Budget which will have an impact on tourism, including arts, travel, hospitality and Yorkshire’s many amazing attractions and brilliant businesses.

"Government guidance and assistance for organisations and individuals, fits well with Welcome to Yorkshire’s ongoing Tourism Plan (established in 2020), alongside businesses and local authorities, to continue its pledge to Reopen, Recover and Rebuild Yorkshire’s vital visitor and tourism sector as we react, adapt and emerge from the coronavirus crisis.

"Promoting the county as a place to Visit, Live, Work and Study is also a priority.

"However, there are still lots of challenges ahead for many.

Before the pandemic in early 20220, tourism in Yorkshire was worth £9 billion annually.

In total, the county’s tourism and hospitality industry pre-pandemic employed almost 225,000 people.

Among the main items outlined by Chancellor Rishi Sunak on Wednesday that Welcome to Yorkshire says will benefit the local economy are:

Cutting business rates by 50% for many retail, hospitality and leisure organisations.

2022-23 eligible businesses will be able to claim a discount on their bills of 50% up to a maximum of £110,000

Tax relief for theatres has been doubled until 2023 which will be a boost for the struggling entertainment sector

Extended tax relief for museums and galleries to March 2024

Over £171million for local road maintenance over the next three years and a share of £24 billion for strategic road upgrades

£16m towards the Northern Forest (plans to plant 50 million trees across the north including Leeds, Sheffield and Hull)

Transforming Cities Fund will provide £31m to improve walking and cycling access at stations in Selby, Skipton and Harrogate

Over £33m for smaller transport improvement priorities through the Integrated Transport Block to Local Authorities not receiving City Region Settlements

Taxes cut on sparkling wine and draught beer will be a positive for the hospitality industry with the 28% duty for sparkling wines being removed and a new, lower rate of duty on draught beer and cider to support pubs.

An overhaul of alcohol duty with 6 rates now, instead of 15. Rates will be based on strength, ending the ‘era of cheap, high-strength drinks’ which can harm public health.

The planned increase in duty on spirits including Scotch whisky, wine, cider and beer has been cancelled

From April 2023 flights between UK airports will be subject to a new lower rate of Air Passenger Duty

Financial support extended for English airports for a further six months