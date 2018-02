It's not a sight you expect to see on a country lane near Harrogate.

North Yorkshire Police posted this emu-sing photo of a large Australian bird investigating one of their armed response vehicles.

The emu - the world's second-largest bird species and a close relative of the ostrich - is believed to live on a farm near Fewston, and was stopped by cops on Meagill Lane.

It is apparently a regular sight in the area and has been safely returned home.