This newly constructed contemporary home enjoys a convenient rural setting and offers 2,400 square feet of accommodation, featuring an 800 sq ft family kitchen and four double bedrooms, each with en-suite facilities.

It blends state-of-the art comforts with cottage style roof lines with just over a quarter of an acre of gardens.

A team of highly regarded architects and an experienced construction company were used and it comes with a new build warranty.

Contact Dacres on 01937 586177.