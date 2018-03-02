Wetherby schools meeting cancelled

Two major events in Wetherby this weekend have been cancelled because of the freezing weather.

Wetherby Town Council announced that because of the ongoing adverse conditions and weather warnings, Saturday’s Extraordinary Town Council meeting to discuss secondary school provision will not take place.

The issue will now be considered at the Town Council’s next meeting, scheduled for Tuesday March 13.

Also, the Great British Spring Clean litter pick, due to take place tomorrow, will be rearranged to a different date yet to be decided.

“Public safety is the Council’s primary concern and this cancellation will ensure that both events can be organised in a safe and responsible manner,” said Wetherby Town Council clerk Iona Taylor.

“In the meantime, we would encourage all residents to read and respond to the consultation which can be found online.”

The schools survey can be found at: https://surveys.leeds.gov.uk/s/QZHQK/