Wetherby projects hit the jackpot

New figures reveal that more than £9.7 million of National Lottery funding has been invested in Wetherby since the National Lottery started almost 25 years ago.

A wide variety of local projects have received cash over the last quarter of a century including £620,000 for new changing rooms and pitches at Wetherby Youth Sports Association, £10,000 to Lady Elizabeth Hastings Church of England Primary School to build an outdoor classroom, £10,000 to Bevan Healthcare project to buy a van which to act as a mobile healthcare clinic and £9,900 to Wetherby Town Council for outdoor fitness equipment.

Jonathan Tuchner, from the National Lottery, said: “Since its launch 25 years ago, The National Lottery has changed lives the length and breadth of the UK.

“As I walk around my neighbourhood, I’m astonished at how many projects and organisations the National Lottery has funded – from helping people who have mental health issues to keeping teenagers out of trouble with free after school clubs.

“It’s all down to local people who choose to do incredible things with National Lottery funding, changing their communities for the better, step by step. I look forward to what we can achieve together over the next 25 years.”

From today, any organisation that has received National Lottery funding, has the chance to gain nationwide acclaim by entering the 25th Birthday National Lottery Awards – our search for the UK’s favourite ever National Lottery-funded projects.

National Lottery Awards winners will receive a £10,000 cash prize and national recognition at a glittering ceremony broadcast on BBC One later in the year.

Last year, Fiona Coldron won the Special Achievement Award for her work with her family run charity ‘Something To Look Forward To.’

The charity supports thousands of families affected by cancer and the resulting financial hardship by providing ‘gifts’ and ‘experiences’ that have been donated by individuals and businesses.

To enter your favourite project in this year’s National Lottery Awards, tweet @LottoGoodCauses with your suggestions or complete an entry form through our website https://www.lotterygoodcauses.org.uk/awards. Entries must be received by midnight on April 30.