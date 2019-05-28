Wetherby playground still closed after flooding

Wetherby’s Scaur Bank playground remains closed after flooding closed it in March.

The town council had hoped to reopen it after the site had dried out following the fall of water levels.

“An initial inspection of the site found that there was movement in the structure of some of the larger items of equipment such as the swing units,” explained Town Council Clerk Iona Taylor.

“This suggested that the flood waters had caused settlement in the foundations.”

Scaur Bank was one of the town’s playgrounds to undergo an upgrade last year and was officially opened last autumn.

“The Council has been corresponding with the manufacturer to agree who is responsible for investigation works which will determine what, if any, repair works are required,” added Iona.

“The play equipment was only installed at the end of 2018 and as it is covered by a warranty the Council is keen to ensure that any repair works are carried out without a cost to the local taxpayers.

“The results of the investigations should be available later this week and will determine if any further action is required, which we hope would be carried out as quickly as possible.

“Once any groundworks are completed we will be able to clean the equipment and bring in fresh bark safety surfacing.”

Officers were to meet at the site on May 23 to discuss and issue with a drainage pipe in the field which has the access route.

Information from this meeting would determine how and when materials and vehicles could access to the Scaur Bank site.

“We hope to have the playground open again as soon as possible, but in any event before the school summer holidays,” added the clerk.

“We will not re-open the site before we are confident that it is safe to do so.”