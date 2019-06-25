Wetherby man rescued from sea

A Wetherby man was rescued from the sea by Bridlington inshore lifeboat crew after he was thrown from his dinghy and was unable to get back on board.

The casualty, Steve Bell, was checked over by paramedics when he was brought back to shore and was uninjured after his ordeal off south beach last Sunday afternoon.

He thanked the RNLI crew and others who helped to rescue him after he was recovered by a nearby yacht, shortly before 3pm.

Helmsman Jason Stephenson, along with his crew Pete Jones and Joff Pearson, were quickly at the scene and found a small inflatable boat with its outboard engine running at full speed, going round in circles.

The crew’s concern was for the reported casualty were eased after receiving a radio call stating a man had been picked up by the yacht.

The inshore crew went alongside the yacht and put crewman Mr Jones on board to check on the man’s condition.

The two remaining crew set off to deal with the out-of-control inflatable, at first circling the runaway and trying to judge their approach to get alongside it.

The first run into the boat failed but the crew turned to run in again and this time the inshore lifeboat was put skilfully alongside and Mr Stephenson was able to pull the engine choke and stop the boat.

Once the man was ashore he was transferred to the RNLI boathouse were coastguards and paramedics monitored his condition.

Meanwhile, later in the after, coastguards were called to North landing at Flamborough, where two people had fallen down the old lifeboat slipway.

One casualty was transported to hospital.