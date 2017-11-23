Wetherby Christmas lights picture special

It’s the Wetherby Christmas lights switch on tonight and Tommy Cannon of the famous celebrity duo Cannon and Ball will be doing the honours.

The fun, organised by Wetherby Business Association, starts in and around the Market Place at 6pm, with entertainment, food stalls, fairground rides and more.

Cannon, the straight man of the hugely successful comedy partnership of Cannon and Ball, will turn on the popular lights display in the market town at 7.30pm.

