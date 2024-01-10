Wetherby charity boss to hit Leeds streets to help meet dementia demand

A Wetherby charity boss is donning his running shoes for dementia, after residents’ demands for extra support.

Mark Dobson – who has just celebrated his 60th birthday – will raise money for Wetherby in Support of the Elderly (WiSE) when he runs in the Leeds 10km race in June.

Every penny Mark earns in sponsorship will go towards expanding the charity’s dementia services, after a public consultation revealed three quarters of local people think more help is needed where they live.

Mark said: “Feedback from our residents and supporters really confirmed to me the scale of the issue and the desperate need for extra dementia services in the areas we serve. Our elderly population is growing, and they need our support now more than ever.

WiSE Memory Cafe

“We’re already proud to have re-established our much-loved memory café last year, but it has a large waiting list and we’re struggling to meet demand.

“This is the third year in a row I’ll have completed the Leeds 10km and I’d love more runners to consider raising funds for our small but vital charity.”

WiSE is a registered charity organisation part funded by Leeds City Council. Its aim is to improve quality of life for the over 60s by providing community based activities, information, help and support.

A major annual consultation delivered by WiSE last year asked people to find out more about what people of all ages think about services in their community.