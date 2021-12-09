West Park Hotel in Harrogate to host Charity Dinner

On Tuesday 18th January, The West Park Hotel in Harrogate will play host to a charity dinner where the whole venue, which is part of the Provenance Inn Group, will be transformed for a glittering gala where guests will have their tastebuds tantalised with a deliciously decadent four-course feast.

Each course has been carefully curated by a different, award-winning Yorkshire chef, enabling guests to try a variety of culinary styles for one night only.

Kicking off proceedings is Head Chef at two rosette Shibden Mill Inn, Will Webster, who will be whetting people’s appetites with his delicious starter.

West Park Hotel in Harrogate will host a Charity Dinner in aid of Hospitality Action

The main course will come from Provenance Inn’s very own Group Executive Chef, Jason Wardill, followed by a pre-desert from Steph Moon, who is passionate about using local produce and has many accolades to her name.

The meal will be rounded off with a dessert from Masterchef semi-finalist and award-winning Chef Patron of Vice and Virtue, Jono Hawthorne.

Speaking about the event, Head of Marketing at Provenance Inns, Tom Patrick, said: “We are really excited for this event and for our very own Jason Wardill to showcase his talent whilst sharing the kitchen with fantastic local chefs.

"Jason has created some fantastic menus here at Provenance over the last couple of years, using local produce mixed with his first hand experience of flavours from around the world and I am excited to see what he will create for this special event."

Tickets cost £100, with £75 of that going towards Hospitality Action - a national charity that supports hospitality workers suffering in the face of adversity.

From mental health problems to physical injuries, the charity provides financial, physical and psychological support to those in the hospitality sector, helping them get back to work as quickly as possible.

There will also be a charity auction to raise additional funds for West Park Hotel’s chosen charity.