Well done Ripon City AFC! Club raises £700 for Yorkshire Air Ambulance Anita Craggs, David Taylor, Jane Charlton and Tanja Fitzell. (1812223AM1) Ripon puts on some great charity fundraisers, and Saturday's Santa fun run at Mallorie Park was inspired. More than 70 people took part in this fun and quirky event, which was organised by the hard-working volunteers at Ripon City AFC.