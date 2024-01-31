Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning covers the north of England and Scotland and is in place from 9am till 5pm.

There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.

The warning also highlights the chance of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible.

There is a also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today...

10AM

Temperature – 4°

30mph wind speed

11AM

Temperature – 5°

29mph wind speed

MIDDAY

Temperature – 6°

43mph wind speed

1PM

Temperature – 7°

44mph wind speed

2PM

Temperature – 7°

35mph wind speed

3PM

Temperature – 8°

33mph wind speed

4PM

Temperature – 9°

41mph wind speed

50 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 9°

44mph wind speed

95 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 9°

37mph wind speed

95 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 8°

29mph wind speed

80 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 7°

20mph wind speed

9PM

Temperature – 5°

20mph wind speed

10PM

Temperature – 4°

20mph wind speed

11PM

Temperature – 4°

22mph wind speed