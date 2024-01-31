Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds across Harrogate district
There is a chance of longer journey times or cancellations as road, rail, air and ferry services are set to be affected.
The warning also highlights the chance of delays for high-sided vehicles on exposed routes and bridges and damage to trees is also possible.
There is a also a chance that power cuts may occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today...
10AM
Temperature – 4°
30mph wind speed
11AM
Temperature – 5°
29mph wind speed
MIDDAY
Temperature – 6°
43mph wind speed
1PM
Temperature – 7°
44mph wind speed
2PM
Temperature – 7°
35mph wind speed
3PM
Temperature – 8°
33mph wind speed
4PM
Temperature – 9°
41mph wind speed
50 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 9°
44mph wind speed
95 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 9°
37mph wind speed
95 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 8°
29mph wind speed
80 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 7°
20mph wind speed
9PM
Temperature – 5°
20mph wind speed
10PM
Temperature – 4°
20mph wind speed
11PM
Temperature – 4°
22mph wind speed
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/