The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the north and is in place from 7pm today (November 18) and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.

There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

There is also a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable and some rural communities could become cut off.

Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.

A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: “A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.

"The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on the hills, with five to ten centimetres possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 centimetres above 300 metres.

"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where five to ten centimetres would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.

“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces."

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November…

MONDAY 18 NOVEMBER

10AM

Temperature – 2°

5 per cent chance of snow

11AM

Temperature – 3°

5 per cent chance of snow

MIDDAY

Temperature – 3°

5 per cent chance of snow

1PM

Temperature – 3°

5 per cent chance of snow

2PM

Temperature – 3°

5 per cent chance of snow

3PM

Temperature – 3°

5 per cent chance of snow

4PM

Temperature – 2°

5 per cent chance of snow

5PM

Temperature – 2°

20 per cent chance of snow

6PM

Temperature – 1°

30 per cent chance of snow

7PM

Temperature – 1°

60 per cent chance of snow

8PM

Temperature – 1°

80 per cent chance of snow

9PM

Temperature – 1°

90 per cent chance of snow

10PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

11PM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER

12AM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

1AM

Temperature – 0°

95 per cent chance of snow

2AM

Temperature – 0°

90 per cent chance of snow

3AM

Temperature – 0°

90 per cent chance of snow

4AM

Temperature – 0°

80 per cent chance of snow

5AM

Temperature – 0°

70 per cent chance of snow

6AM

Temperature – 0°

70 per cent chance of snow

7AM

Temperature – 0°

70 per cent chance of snow

8AM

Temperature – 0°

50 per cent chance of snow

9AM

Temperature – 0°

30 per cent chance of snow

10AM

Temperature – 0°

20 per cent chance of snow

11AM

Temperature – 1°

10 per cent chance of snow

MIDDAY

Temperature – 2°

10 per cent chance of snow

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/