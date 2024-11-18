Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice across Harrogate district
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
The warning covers most of the north and is in place from 7pm today (November 18) and will remain in place until 10am tomorrow.
There is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
There is also a small chance that untreated pavements and cycle paths may become impassable and some rural communities could become cut off.
Bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times.
A small chance of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur.
A spokesperson at Met Office said: “A period of rain, sleet and snow will occur during Monday evening, overnight into Tuesday morning.
"The most likely scenario is for most of the snow to accumulate on the hills, with five to ten centimetres possible above 200 metres and perhaps as much as 15 to 20 centimetres above 300 metres.
"There is a small chance of snow settling at lower levels, where five to ten centimetres would prove much more disruptive, but this remains very uncertain.
“As rain, sleet and snow clear on Tuesday morning, ice may form on untreated surfaces."
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday 18 and Tuesday 19 November…
MONDAY 18 NOVEMBER
10AM
Temperature – 2°
5 per cent chance of snow
11AM
Temperature – 3°
5 per cent chance of snow
MIDDAY
Temperature – 3°
5 per cent chance of snow
1PM
Temperature – 3°
5 per cent chance of snow
2PM
Temperature – 3°
5 per cent chance of snow
3PM
Temperature – 3°
5 per cent chance of snow
4PM
Temperature – 2°
5 per cent chance of snow
5PM
Temperature – 2°
20 per cent chance of snow
6PM
Temperature – 1°
30 per cent chance of snow
7PM
Temperature – 1°
60 per cent chance of snow
8PM
Temperature – 1°
80 per cent chance of snow
9PM
Temperature – 1°
90 per cent chance of snow
10PM
Temperature – 0°
95 per cent chance of snow
11PM
Temperature – 0°
95 per cent chance of snow
TUESDAY 19 NOVEMBER
12AM
Temperature – 0°
95 per cent chance of snow
1AM
Temperature – 0°
95 per cent chance of snow
2AM
Temperature – 0°
90 per cent chance of snow
3AM
Temperature – 0°
90 per cent chance of snow
4AM
Temperature – 0°
80 per cent chance of snow
5AM
Temperature – 0°
70 per cent chance of snow
6AM
Temperature – 0°
70 per cent chance of snow
7AM
Temperature – 0°
70 per cent chance of snow
8AM
Temperature – 0°
50 per cent chance of snow
9AM
Temperature – 0°
30 per cent chance of snow
10AM
Temperature – 0°
20 per cent chance of snow
11AM
Temperature – 1°
10 per cent chance of snow
MIDDAY
Temperature – 2°
10 per cent chance of snow
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.