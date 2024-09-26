Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning covers most of the country and is in place from 12am today (September 26) and will remain in place until 11.59pm.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Harrogate Advertiser, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Where flooding occurs, there is also a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district

Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses, including disruption to mobile phone coverage.

A spokesperson at Met Office said: “A period of heavy and persistent rain is expected to affect parts of northern England and north Midlands during much of Thursday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The heaviest rainfall is likely to be across the Pennines and North York Moors where 80-100mm of rainfall could accumulate during the course of the day.

“Elsewhere, totals are likely to be lower, reaching 20-30mm widely but with a risk of 50-70mm in some locations.

"Strong winds may also affect coastal locations and routes over high ground.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Thursday, September 26...

10AM

Temperature – 11°

80 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 12°

90 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 11°

90 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 11°

90 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 10°

90 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 10°

80 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 9°

80 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 9°

70 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 9°

70 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 8°

70 per cent chance of rain

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/