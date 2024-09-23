Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

By Lucy Chappell
Published 23rd Sep 2024, 10:16 BST
The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, which could lead to some disruption.

The warning is in place from 12am today (September 23) and will remain in place until 11.59pm.

The Met Office said: “There is a chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is also a possibility of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate districtThe Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district
"Delays or cancellations to train and bus services are possible.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some communities may be cut off by flooded roads.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for Monday, September 23.…

11AM

Temperature – 12°

70 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 12°

80 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 13°

95 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 13°

95 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 13°

90 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 13°

90 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 12°

90 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 12°

90 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 12°

80 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 11°

80 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 11°

70 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 11°

50 per cent chance of rain

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

