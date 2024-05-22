Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district
The warning is in place from midday today (May 22) and will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow (May 23).
The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.
“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.
“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…
10AM
Temperature – 12°
95 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 12°
95 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 13°
95 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 13°
95 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 13°
95 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 13°
70 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 13°
60 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 13°
90 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 13°
90 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 13°
80 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 13°
60 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 13°
60 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 12°
20 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 12°
50 per cent chance of rain
For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/
