Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, which may lead to some disruption.

The warning is in place from midday today (May 22) and will remain in place until 6pm tomorrow (May 23).

The Met Office said: “There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

“There is also a slight chance of power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses.

“Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

“Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures and there is a small chance that some communities will become cut off by flooded roads.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…

10AM

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 12°

95 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 13°

95 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 13°

95 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 13°

95 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 13°

70 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 13°

60 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 13°

90 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 13°

90 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 13°

80 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 13°

60 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 13°

60 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 12°

20 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 12°

50 per cent chance of rain