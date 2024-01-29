Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The weather warning covers most of Yorkshire and will be in place from midday today (January 29) till 5am tomorrow (January 30).

There is a chance of spray and flooding on the roads, leading to longer journey times or cancellations to bus and train services.

The warning also highlights the possibility of some flooding to homes and businesses.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today and tomorrow…

MIDDAY

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 6°

95 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 6°

70 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 6°

60 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 6°

80 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 6°

80 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 6°

80 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 6°

60 per cent chance of rain

MIDNIGHT

Temperature – 6°

60 per cent chance of rain

1AM

Temperature – 6°

50 per cent chance of rain

2AM

Temperature – 5°

50 per cent chance of rain

3AM

Temperature – 5°

20 per cent chance of rain

4AM

Temperature – 5°

20 per cent chance of rain

5AM

Temperature – 5°

20 per cent chance of rain

6AM

Temperature – 5°

10 per cent chance of rain

7AM

Temperature – 5°

10 per cent chance of rain

8AM

Temperature – 5°

10 per cent chance of rain

9AM

Temperature – 5°

10 per cent chance of rain

10AM

Temperature – 6°

5 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 6°

5 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 6°

5 per cent chance of rain