Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district
The weather warning covers most of Yorkshire and will be in place from midday today (January 29) till 5am tomorrow (January 30).
There is a chance of spray and flooding on the roads, leading to longer journey times or cancellations to bus and train services.
The warning also highlights the possibility of some flooding to homes and businesses.
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today and tomorrow…
MIDDAY
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 6°
95 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 6°
70 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 6°
60 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 6°
80 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 6°
80 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 6°
80 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 6°
60 per cent chance of rain
MIDNIGHT
Temperature – 6°
60 per cent chance of rain
1AM
Temperature – 6°
50 per cent chance of rain
2AM
Temperature – 5°
50 per cent chance of rain
3AM
Temperature – 5°
20 per cent chance of rain
4AM
Temperature – 5°
20 per cent chance of rain
5AM
Temperature – 5°
20 per cent chance of rain
6AM
Temperature – 5°
10 per cent chance of rain
7AM
Temperature – 5°
10 per cent chance of rain
8AM
Temperature – 5°
10 per cent chance of rain
9AM
Temperature – 5°
10 per cent chance of rain
10AM
Temperature – 6°
5 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 6°
5 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 6°
5 per cent chance of rain
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/