Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district
The warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday (19 September) and will remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday (20 September).
Persistent heavy rain may lead to some disruption, including the risk of flooding.
The Met Office said: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.
"Spray and flooding on roads – probably making journey times longer.
“There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…
10AM
Temperature – 14°
95 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 16°
90 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 16°
40 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 17°
90 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 17°
60 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 17°
60 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 17°
90 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 17°
70 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 17°
50 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 17°
50 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 16°
10 per cent chance of rain
