Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues yellow weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

The warning is in place from 6am on Tuesday (19 September) and will remain in place until 6pm on Wednesday (20 September).

Persistent heavy rain may lead to some disruption, including the risk of flooding.

The Met Office said: “Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely, with bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district

"Spray and flooding on roads – probably making journey times longer.

“There could also be some interruption to power supplies and other services likely.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for the rest of the day…

10AM

Temperature – 14°

95 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 16°

90 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 16°

40 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 17°

90 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 17°

60 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 17°

60 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 17°

90 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 17°

70 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 17°

50 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 17°

50 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 16°

10 per cent chance of rain