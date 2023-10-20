News you can trust since 1836
BREAKING
Storm Babet brings heavy wind & rain to UK
Woman dies after being swept into river
By-election latest: Labour wins Tamworth and Mid Bedfordshire
167,000 people caught Covid in hospital during England's second wave
MTV Europe Music Awards 2023 in Paris cancelled
43 more schools found to have crumbly RAAC concrete

Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues amber weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district, leading to some disruption including flooding.
By Lucy Chappell
Published 20th Oct 2023, 09:52 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The warning will be in place from midday on today (20 October) and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow (21 October).

The Met Office said: “Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life and there is a possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.

Most Popular
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate districtThe Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for heavy rain across the Harrogate district

“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.

Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses possible.”

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…

10AM

Temperature – 11°

95 per cent chance of rain

11AM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

MIDDAY

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

1PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

2PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

3PM

Temperature – 10°

95 per cent chance of rain

4PM

Temperature – 9°

95 per cent chance of rain

5PM

Temperature – 9°

60 per cent chance of rain

6PM

Temperature – 9°

80 per cent chance of rain

7PM

Temperature – 9°

60 per cent chance of rain

8PM

Temperature – 9°

80 per cent chance of rain

9PM

Temperature – 9°

60 per cent chance of rain

10PM

Temperature – 9°

90 per cent chance of rain

11PM

Temperature – 9°

90 per cent chance of rain

For updates and a full weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

Related topics:HarrogateMet OfficePower cuts