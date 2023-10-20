Your hour-by-hour weather forecast as Met Office issues amber weather warning for heavy rain across Harrogate district
The warning will be in place from midday on today (20 October) and will remain in place until 6am tomorrow (21 October).
The Met Office said: “Homes and businesses are likely to be flooded, causing damage to some buildings.
“Fast flowing or deep floodwater is possible, causing danger to life and there is a possibility that some communities will be cut off by flooded roads.
“Delays and some cancellations to train and bus services are likely and spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures.
“Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses possible.”
Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…
10AM
Temperature – 11°
95 per cent chance of rain
11AM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
MIDDAY
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
1PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
2PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
3PM
Temperature – 10°
95 per cent chance of rain
4PM
Temperature – 9°
95 per cent chance of rain
5PM
Temperature – 9°
60 per cent chance of rain
6PM
Temperature – 9°
80 per cent chance of rain
7PM
Temperature – 9°
60 per cent chance of rain
8PM
Temperature – 9°
80 per cent chance of rain
9PM
Temperature – 9°
60 per cent chance of rain
10PM
Temperature – 9°
90 per cent chance of rain
11PM
Temperature – 9°
90 per cent chance of rain
