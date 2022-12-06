Whilst Yorkshire is still classified as within drought by the Environment Agency, the water company has said that thanks to “everyone’s efforts to save water” and a wetter than average autumn, the temporary restrictions can now be lifted.

During the warm summer months, Yorkshire Water’s hosepipe ban helped to save an average of 28 million litres per day, which took pressure off its reservoirs and allowed them to hold as much water as possible.

Neil Dewis, director of water at Yorkshire Water, said: “We’re really grateful to our customers for their efforts to save water whilst the weather was drier than usual.

Yorkshire Water has today (December 6) announced it is lifting the hosepipe ban across the Harrogate district

"Thanks to a number of emergency drought schemes, drought permits, increased leakage activity, rainfall, and everyone’s efforts to save water, reservoirs are now looking much healthier – with the average level across the region now at 75%.”

The water company increased its leakage activity in reaction to the warm dry weather – hiring additional leakage technicians and introducing a seven-day working pattern, which helped the company to fix leaks twice as quickly.

Yorkshire Water is on track to reduce leakage by more than 9% this year, bringing it closer to its goal of 15% reduction by 2025.

Neil added: “Whilst the hosepipe ban is no longer in place, it’s really important that we all continue to save water where we can.

