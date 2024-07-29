The yellow weather warning will be in place in Harrogate on Thursday, August 1.

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for thunderstorms, covering Harrogate and the surrounding areas.

The warning is currently in place from 12pm Thursday, August 1, until 11:59pm later that night.

According to the Met Office, heavy showers and thunderstorms are expected to develop on Thursday and may lead to some disruption.

Spray and sudden flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures

Where flooding or lightning strikes occur, there is a chance of delays and some cancellations to train and bus services.

There is a slight chance that power cuts could occur and other services to some homes and businesses could be lost.

There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded quickly, with damage to some buildings from floodwater, lightning strikes, hail or strong winds.

There is a small chance that fast flowing or deep floodwater could cause danger to life.

The Met Office have said: “Heavy showers and thunderstorms are likely to break out across parts of England and Wales on Thursday afternoon.

“The exact location of showers is still uncertain and some places will stay dry all day. “However, where the showers do occur they could be torrential, with the additional hazards of lightning, hail and gusty winds.