Work continues across the Harrogate district to support residents following Storm Arwen

A farmer contractor’s vehicle ready to support the effort in Ampleforth, North Yorkshire

Northern Powergrid continues to work to restore power to homes and businesses in some areas.

Anyone with issues relating to a power cut should contact Northern Powergrid via www.northernpowergrid.com/contact or call their 24-hour helpline on 105.

If you receive social care and need care and support as a result of the storm, or have a relative or neighbour who needs support, you can contact North Yorkshire County Council on 01609 780780.

If there is a threat to life, call 999 immediately.

Teams from local councils, the emergency services, farming contractors who support the efforts to clear roads and communities have supported each other to protect residents.

District and borough councils have worked with the County Council to identify residents who were vulnerable as a result of the storm.

North Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service worked with the County Council over the weekend to check on people without heating and light due to power cuts, calling in on care homes and taking heaters and equipment to isolated, frail or elderly residents.

North Yorkshire Highways and the County Council’s highways teams worked around the clock to keep roads clear and deal with 200 reports of fallen trees.

They were supported by farmer contractors in clearing roads, and, where necessary, brought in a specialist contractor to remove fallen trees from roads.

All major routes were opened yesterday, but work continued to clear some minor roads in remote areas, and the teams responded to specific calls for help, for example from farmers needing to move food stocks.

Wintry showers are forecast later in the week and highways crews are prepared, as such weather is not unusual for this time of year.

People should make sure they and their vehicle are prepared if they need to travel.

More information about when and where the County Council treats highways can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/road-grittingA winter driving safety checklist can be found at https://www.northyorks.gov.uk/winter-summer-and-wet-weather-driving-tipsThe response has been coordinated through the North Yorkshire Local Resilience Forum, which brings together all organisations with a part to play in helping communities.