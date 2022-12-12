News you can trust since 1836
Will it snow in Harrogate this week? Met Office issues yellow weather warning for snow and ice

The cold weather is set to stay in Harrogate this week as the Met Office issues a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across the district.

By Lucy Chappell
24 minutes ago - 1 min read
Updated 12th Dec 2022, 4:26pm

The warning is in place across the Harrogate district from midnight tonight (December 12) until noon on Thursday, December 15.

Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces such as longer journey times on roads, bus and train services.

People are being warned of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Valley Gardens in Harrogate covered in snow back in February 2021
Matthew Lehnert, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

"In many places, daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing.

"While the freezing conditions remain, drivers especially are reminded that freezing fog, snow and other wintry hazards will continue to create difficult conditions in places this week.”

Here is the weather forecast for the week ahead…

MONDAY

Overcast with the chance of some light snow at 9pm

Temperature as high as 0°

Temperature as low as -2°

TUESDAY

Overcast changing to clear by early evening

Temperature as high as 0°

Temperature as low as -4°

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning

Temperature as high as 2°

Temperature as low as -3°

THURSDAY

Clear skies with plenty of sunshine

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -4°

FRIDAY

Clear skies first thing in the morning and changing to cloudy by lunch time

Temperature as high as 2°

Temperature as low as -1°

To keep up-to-date with the latest weather forecast, head to https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/

