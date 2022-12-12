The warning is in place across the Harrogate district from midnight tonight (December 12) until noon on Thursday, December 15.

Some disruption is likely due to snow showers and icy surfaces such as longer journey times on roads, bus and train services.

People are being warned of icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths.

The Valley Gardens in Harrogate covered in snow back in February 2021

Matthew Lehnert, Met Office Chief Meteorologist, said: “The cold conditions will remain in situ during this week.

"In many places, daytime temperatures will struggle to get above freezing.

"While the freezing conditions remain, drivers especially are reminded that freezing fog, snow and other wintry hazards will continue to create difficult conditions in places this week.”

Here is the weather forecast for the week ahead…

MONDAY

Overcast with the chance of some light snow at 9pm

Temperature as high as 0°

Temperature as low as -2°

TUESDAY

Overcast changing to clear by early evening

Temperature as high as 0°

Temperature as low as -4°

WEDNESDAY

Partly cloudy changing to sunny intervals by late morning

Temperature as high as 2°

Temperature as low as -3°

THURSDAY

Clear skies with plenty of sunshine

Temperature as high as 3°

Temperature as low as -4°

FRIDAY

Clear skies first thing in the morning and changing to cloudy by lunch time

Temperature as high as 2°

Temperature as low as -1°

