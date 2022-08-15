When will the thunderstorms hit Harrogate this week?

Hit-and-miss thunderstorms are likely to develop on Monday and Tuesday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.
The yellow weather warning is in place for Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 across Harrogate and the rest of the country.
Harrogate is set to be hit by a thunderstorm at today (August 15) at 4.00pm and at 10.00am tomorrow morning (August 16).
Here is what the weather forecast is like this week across Harrogate...
Today (August 15)
Cloudier than recently, although still some sunshine likely and rain forecast for this evening
The thunderstorm is expected to hit at 4.00pm
Maximum temperature – 26°C
Pollen – High
Tuesday (August 16)
Staying rather cloudy, with rain showers expected throughout most of the day
The thunderstorm is expected to hit at 10.00am
Maximum temperature – 20°C
Pollen – Medium
Wednesday (August 17)
Overcast throughout the day changing to clear by night time
Maximum temperature – 17°C
Pollen – Medium
Thursday (August 18)
Cloudy throughout the day
Maximum temperature – 22°C
Pollen – High
Friday (August 19)
Sunny throughout with the odd cloud coverage
Maximum temperature – 20°C
Pollen – High
Saturday (August 20)
Sunny day with some light showers expected
There is a 30% chance of rain at 1.00pm and 7.00pm
Maximum temperature – 19°C
Sunday (August 21)
A sunny morning with cloud expected throughout the rest of the day
Maximum temperature – 19°C
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/