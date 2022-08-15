When will the thunderstorms hit Harrogate this week?

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Hit-and-miss thunderstorms are likely to develop on Monday and Tuesday, producing some torrential downpours for some spots, and possible disruption.

The yellow weather warning is in place for Monday, August 15 and Tuesday, August 16 across Harrogate and the rest of the country.

Harrogate is set to be hit by a thunderstorm at today (August 15) at 4.00pm and at 10.00am tomorrow morning (August 16).

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for thunderstorms across Harrogate

Here is what the weather forecast is like this week across Harrogate...

Today (August 15)

Cloudier than recently, although still some sunshine likely and rain forecast for this evening

The thunderstorm is expected to hit at 4.00pm

Maximum temperature – 26°C

Pollen – High

Tuesday (August 16)

Staying rather cloudy, with rain showers expected throughout most of the day

The thunderstorm is expected to hit at 10.00am

Maximum temperature – 20°C

Pollen – Medium

Wednesday (August 17)

Overcast throughout the day changing to clear by night time

Maximum temperature – 17°C

Pollen – Medium

Thursday (August 18)

Cloudy throughout the day

Maximum temperature – 22°C

Pollen – High

Friday (August 19)

Sunny throughout with the odd cloud coverage

Maximum temperature – 20°C

Pollen – High

Saturday (August 20)

Sunny day with some light showers expected

There is a 30% chance of rain at 1.00pm and 7.00pm

Maximum temperature – 19°C

Sunday (August 21)

A sunny morning with cloud expected throughout the rest of the day

Maximum temperature – 19°C