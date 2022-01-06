Weather warning issued for snow and wintry conditions across Harrogate district

A severe cold weather warning is in place for the Harrogate district as we head into the weekend, as it warns that there is a possibility of wintry showers, overnight frost and icy patches.

Neil Armstrong, Met Office Chief Meteorologist said: “This change is being brought on by a cold northerly flow, which brings with it the risk of some wintry showers in places in northern England, especially over high ground.

“Minimum temperatures over the next few days are expected to drop below freezing, heightening the risk of some ice formation.”

The Met Office has issued a weather warning for the Harrogate district as wintry showers, overnight frost and icy patches are expected over the next few days

Motorists are being urged to take extra care and to stick to main roads where possible on their journeys to work

With cold weather becoming established across all regions of England this week, including North Yorkshire, the UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is encouraging people to stay warm and look out for those most at risk from the effects of cold weather.

Agostinho Sousa, a Consultant in Public Health Medicine at UKHSA, said: "Cold weather can have a serious impact on health, particularly for older people and those with heart and lung problems, as it increases the risks of heart attacks, strokes and chest infections.

"It’s important to check on those who are more vulnerable to cold weather, including older neighbours or relatives – especially those living alone or those who have serious illness.

"Remind them to heat their home to at least 18 Celsius (64.4 Fahrenheit) and to keep up to date with the forecast."

Tonight

Scattered cloud and outbreaks of rain continuing this evening.

Cold again overnight with rain turning to snow, particularly over high ground to the west.

Some clear spells by dawn, a touch of frost and minimum temperature of -1 °C.

Friday

Wintry showers across much of the region, but staying dry and sunny along the coasts.

Breezy and feeling cold.

Widespread frost again overnight and a maximum temperature 3 °C.

Saturday to Monday

Overcast with rain, briefly snow over hills, on Saturday, clearing late afternoon.

Wintry showers returning in the west.

Mostly dry and bright on Sunday.

Cloudy with rain on Monday and turning milder.