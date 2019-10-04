Weather warning hits Harrogate this weekend

It's been a wet few weeks, and that trend is set to continue this weekend across Harrogate and the district.

After a wet start, the rain is set to tail off today (Friday) according to the Met Office, with the chance of precipitation dropping to 10 per cent from 3pm, and less than five per cent after 8pm.

The wet weather is then expected to hold off until 8pm on Saturday, when the chances of heavy rain go up to 90 per cent from 10pm onwards.

And Sunday is set to be the worst day of the weekend, with a 90 per cent chance of heavy rain predicted by the Met Office until 4pm, and a yellow weather warning for rain in place.

The Met Office yellow weather warning states: "Heavy rain may cause some transport disruption and flooding in places on Sunday."