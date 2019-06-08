Weather warning for Harrogate district as rain storms threaten next week

The Met Office has issued a 'Yellow Warning' for the Harrogate District with heavy rain expected to bring the threat of flooding next week.

The warning has been issued on Saturday with the Met Office website warning that rain is likely to start at around midnight on Wednesday June 12 and not finish until around lunch-time on the Thursday, June 13.

The Met Office has issued a Yellow Warning for heavy rain across the Yorkshire district next week.

It could also bring stormy conditions with possible gale force winds also predicted.

A statement on the website reads: "There is a chance that periods of heavy rain may lead to localised flooding.

"Whilst some places may miss the worst of the rain, 20 mm could fall quite widely, with locally up to 60 mm.

"The heavy rain may also be accompanied by strong to gale force northeasterly winds."

The Met Office also warns that driving conditions will be extremely difficult due to the amount of rain expected to fall.

"There is a small chance that homes and businesses could be flooded, causing damage to some buildings," the statement reads. "Where flooding occurs, there is a slight chance of delays or cancellations to train and bus services.

"Spray and flooding could lead to difficult driving conditions and some road closures. There is a small chance that some communities become cut off by flooded roads."