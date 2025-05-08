UK weekend weather: Met Office forecasts temperatures to reach 23°C - when does summer start?
The Met Office is forecasting temperatures to surge this weekend.
A map from the forecaster shows they expect temperatures to reach 23°C in London, Peterborough, Northampton and Crawley, 22°C in Milton Keynes, Luton, Derby, Worcester, Worksop, Doncaster and Lincoln, and 21°C in Leeds, Sheffield, Wakefield, Liverpool, Manchester and Birmingham on Sunday May 11 at 16:00.
Temperatures are also forecast to push into the twenties on Saturday May 10.
Astronomical summer
Astronomical summer is determined by the astronomical calendar which separates the seasons according to the 23.5 degrees of tilt of the Earth's rotational axis in relation to its orbit around the Sun.
This year astronomical summer will begin on June 21 and end on September 22.
Meteorological summer
Meteorological summer will always begin on June 1 and end on August 31.
The meteorological seasons are four periods of the year made up of three months each. The seasons are split to coincide with our Gregorian calendar, making it easier for meteorological observing and forecasting to compare seasonal and monthly statistics.