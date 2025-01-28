UK weather: Met Office issues 3-month outlook with stormy conditions ‘more likely than normal’

By Jessica Martin
Published 28th Jan 2025, 13:36 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
The Met Office has issued its 3-month outlook, covering February, March and April 2025, with impacts from high winds 'more likely than normal’.

The Met Office has issued its UK 3-month outlook.

The outlook, covering the period of February, March and April 2025, says:

  • Stormy conditions, and impacts from high winds, are more likely than normal
  • Higher-than-normal chance of this period being wet
  • Impacts from heavy rainfall are possible
  • The period is very unlikely to be cold overall
  • However, cold spells remain possible and may bring wintry hazards
Driving in stormy conditions.Driving in stormy conditions.
Driving in stormy conditions. | Canva / Getty Images

Met Office’s UK 5-day forecast

Today (January 28)

A day of sunshine and showers, the showers heaviest in the south where some hail and thunder is possible. Showers perhaps merging to longer spells of rain in the northeast. Local gales in the south and west, otherwise less blustery.

Tonight (January 28)

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Showers mostly easing overnight, but some heavy downpours are possible in northern parts of Scotland and Northern Ireland. Frost and patchy fog developing under any clear skies.

Wednesday

Showers in the north on Wednesday, but dry for many. Cloud thickening across the very far south, with some outbreaks of rain, possibly heavy, affecting the far south coast.

Outlook for Thursday to Saturday

After some early frost, mostly fine on Thursday with sunny intervals. Rain moving southeast on Friday with drier interludes on Saturday, although a continued risk of rain in the northwest.

Related topics:Met OfficeNorthern IrelandScotlandVideo

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.

News you can trust since 1836
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice