This is what the weather forecast has in store for Harrogate after stifling heatwave

After the stifling heat of this week, the majority of Harrogate residents will be relieved to hear that the end seems to be in sight...

Heavy rain and thunder is forecast for this afternoon, Friday, and is set to provide some welcome respite from the muggy conditions - with highs of 29 degrees, and lows of 18 degrees forecast for 11pm.

Weekend weather

Saturday - Rain is expected to continue through much of the day, heavy at times with a yellow weather warning issued by the Met Office, bringing the risk of localised flooding. Maximum temperature, 22 degrees, and lows of 16 degrees.

Outlook for Sunday - Further heavy rain through Sunday could again bring localised flooding, with highs of 20 degrees, and lows of 15 degrees.