This is the weather forecast for Harrogate over the Easter Bank Holiday weekend

The Easter Bank Holiday weekend is shaping up to be a warm one for Harrogate, according to the latest Met Office weather forecasts.

It could be time to get those sunglasses out and make the most of the sunny weather, with highs of 17 degrees predicted on Friday, and highs of 18 degrees predicted for Saturday.

The weekend is likely to start off warm, with a good deal of dry sunny weather, but it could turn cooler at times.

Highs of 17 degrees are expected om Sunday.

The Weather Channel said: "Temperatures are set to surge this week, with the mercury soaring up to 8C above normal as the Easter holiday weekend nears.

"Higher pressure will bring a gradual return to warmer-than-normal conditions after days of unseasonably chilly weather with the mercury possibly hitting 20C in places by the end of the week.

"Through the middle of the week there could be some patchy rain in southern and central regions. However, there should be a lot of dry weather. Cloud amounts will vary but it will feel quite warm where the sun shines."