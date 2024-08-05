Sunshine and scattered showers: Here's your weekly weather report for the Harrogate district

This week is set to be breezy and warm with sunny spells, according to the Met Office. Photo courtesy of Gerard Binks.

This week is set to stay warm, but will be a bit unsettled, with stronger winds and sporadic showers, according to the Met Office.

Monday is set to stay dry, however Tuesday and Wednesday could see some light showers.

Winds will be strongest on Wednesday, with the highest predicted gusts reaching 36mph.

The pollen forecast and UV levels are set at ‘high’ for the week.

Today:

A bright and mostly dry day across the region, becoming warm in occasional sunny spells. Breezy, with some stronger winds over higher ground.

Maximum temperature 25 °C.

Winds may be around 26mph, making it feel like 22°C.

Tonight:

Dry and bright at first before rain moves southeastwards overnight, with heavier bursts possible in places. Becoming drier in the far north by dawn. Fairly warm and muggy overnight.

Minimum temperature 17 °C.

Tuesday:

Rain clearing away southeastwards through the morning to leave a bright and sunny day, with the odd light shower possible. Mostly light winds, feeling pleasant in the afternoon sun. Maximum temperature 21 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, with highs of 29mph from 1pm- 4pm, making it feel like 17°C.

Wednesday:

Sunny intervals changing to light showers by late morning. Sunny spells, showers and fresh winds on Wednesday. It is most likely to rain between 10am and 1pm. Staying breezy into Thursday, with outbreaks of rain spreading east.

Maximum temperature 20 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, with highs of 36mph from 10am- 1pm, making it feel like 15°C.