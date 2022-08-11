Struggling to sleep? Here are six cost-effective tips on how to stay cool on hot nights

Sign up to our daily Harrogate Advertiser Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

As people all over the country look to stay cool at night, experts at Bed Kingdom share their advice to prevent overheating and to get a good night's sleep throughout the warmer months.

If you’re trying - and struggling - to keep your body temperature under control at night, try these six cost-effective tips:

Avoid strenuous exercise, alcohol and spicy food

Strenuous exercise before bed gets your blood pumping and keeps your heart rate and body temperature up so doing this before bed will keep your body feeling warm and will prevent you from staying cool as you try to nod off.

Alcohol will make you feel hot and may prevent you from feeling cool and comfortable at night.

Spicy food often contains capsaicin, which can increase your body temperature and interrupt your sleep.

Practice mindfulness and meditation

Setting aside ten minutes for a mindfulness exercise before bed, such as meditation or journaling can relieve some worries and prime your mind for a good night’s sleep, helping you to stay cool throughout.

Turn off unnecessary electronics before bed

Electronic devices such as computers and TVs can get hot after use, leaving rooms feeling stuffy and trapped with heat.

It’s best to switch these devices off an hour before you go to bed.

Switch to breathable bedding – and avoid these

Cotton is one of the more popular fabrics for bedding as it is breathable and versatile and can keep you cool on hot summer nights and warmer in winter, depending on the weaving and thread count.

Linen fabrics can also keep you cool at night as this fabric type can be less likely to stick to your body.

Bamboo fabric has become popular over the years as it is an eco-friendly alternative to synthetics and it can be more breathable than cotton, and the natural, soft and durable material is a good choice for those that have allergies.

Eucalyptus sheets, like bamboo, are another eco-friendly option made of natural materials, which can effectively wick moisture and stay breathable all night.

Have a light meal for dinner - avoid heavy fats and carbohydrates

Eating a meal too close to your bedtime can be harmful to your sleep and the more food you eat, the more uncomfortable you may feel.

Heavy meals tend to be high in fats and carbohydrates, which takes more energy for your body to break down and this could lead to feeling bloated and uncomfortable when trying to sleep at night.

The recommended space between your last meal of the day and your bedtime is about three hours, which gives time for your body to process any food eaten.

Take a shower before bed

Showers can help to regulate our body temperature, which can ease us into a peaceful sleep.

When it’s hot, a lukewarm shower can cool your core temperature down and a cool shower can be more beneficial than a hot shower to help you fall asleep faster.