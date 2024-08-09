Strong winds and sunshine: Here's your weekend weather report for the Harrogate District

Strong winds are set to continue through Friday and Saturday but should drop on Sunday according to the Met Office. Photo: Gerard Binks.

This weekend the Harrogate district is set to stay mostly warm, with some strong winds and sunny spells, according to the Met Office.

The Met Office predicts that Friday will have the strongest winds, with highs of 42mph expected.

The rest of the weekend will stay breezy, with sunny spells and isolated showers predicted. and sunshine keeping temperatures warm. forecast and UV levels are set at ‘high’ for this weekend, with the exception of Saturday, which will see a drop to ‘medium’ in the pollen forecast.

Here’s the weather forecast for the Harrogate district this weekend, according to the Met Office:

Today:

A largely dry, bright and sunny day for most but remaining unseasonably windy. Isolated blustery showers remain possible across the Pennines, where it is likely to be a little cloudier. Feeling fresh, but still warm in the east.

Maximum temperature 22 °C.

Winds may be around 33mph, with the strongest gusts reaching 42mph, making it feel like 14°C.

Tonight:

Showers tending to ease and cloud clearing through the evening, leading to late sunny spells. Mostly dry overnight as winds begin to ease. Cloud building from the west by dawn.

Minimum temperature 11 °C.

Saturday:

A rather cloudy start, with outbreaks of rain or showers. Cloud will begin to break as showers ease later, with plenty of late afternoon and evening sunshine to follow.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Winds may be around 23mph, with the strongest gusts reaching 31mph, making it feel like 17°C.

Sunday:

Dry, warm and humid on Sunday. Sunny changing to partly cloudy by nighttime. A risk of bands of heavy perhaps thundery rain Monday and Tuesday, especially for northern and western parts.

Maximum temperature 24 °C.

Winds may be around 25mph, making it feel like 19°C