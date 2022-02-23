Storms bring floods to Pateley Bridge

Areas of the town flooded due to impact of storms Eunice, Dudley and Franlin which caused 80 Environment Agency flood warnings across Yorkshire.

Coun Mike Holt said: “The High Street, Greenwood Road and the Recreation Field did flood, but to be honest it could have been an awful lot worse.

“Again we have to acknowledge the efforts made by our residents and shopkeepers who as always got stuck in to respond to the situation.

“Pateley Bridge has got a very good flood defence system and the Town Council, with Bewerley Parish Council have an extremely proactive resilience team who are always on hand when the weather forecast suggests that the river may breach.”

He said the River Nidd, which runs through the town was extremely high but the local authority did what it could.

“We can only do so much, and of course we do not have the power to, for example close roads so we can only be available to assist if necessary during these emergencies, which are happening with much more regularity.

“We have to be conscious of the vulnerable people within our community and try to help them at all times.”

On Sunday morning, the Emergency Committee for Pateley Bridge and Bewerley met and were in regular contact with North Yorkshire Highways and Police, the Environment Agency and Harrogate Borough Council.