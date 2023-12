The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for strong winds of up to 50mph across the Harrogate district today, which could lead to some disruption.

The weather warning covers most of the country and is in place until 10pm tonight (December 21).

The warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.

Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.

Here is your hour-by-hour weather forecast for today…

8AM

Temperature – 10°

50mph wind speed

9AM

Temperature – 10°

49mph wind speed

10AM

Temperature – 10°

49mph wind speed

11AM

Temperature – 10°

48mph wind speed

MIDDAY

Temperature – 10°

47mph wind speed

1PM

Temperature – 10°

47mph wind speed

2PM

Temperature – 9°

45mph wind speed

3PM

Temperature – 9°

43mph wind speed

4PM

Temperature – 8°

40mph wind speed

5PM

Temperature – 8°

36mph wind speed

6PM

Temperature – 8°

34mph wind speed

7PM

Temperature – 8°

32mph wind speed

8PM

Temperature – 8°

32mph wind speed

9PM

Temperature – 8°

32mph wind speed

10PM

Temperature – 8°

31mph wind speed

11PM

Temperature – 8°

31mph wind speed