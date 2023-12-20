STORM PIA: Met Office issues yellow weather warning for strong winds up to 50mph across Harrogate district
The weather warning covers most of the country and will be in place from midnight tonight till 10pm on Thursday, December 21.
The warning highlights the chance of some damage to building from strong winds, as well as the possibility of power cuts for some.
Road, rail, air and ferry services may be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible.
Chris Almond, Met Office Deputy Chief Meteorologist, said: “From late Wednesday into Thursday, strong winds are likely to develop across a large area of the United Kingdom.
"We’ve issued a large yellow warning area where there’s a potential for some impacts, but gusts of 50 to 60mph are possible for large parts of central and northern areas of the UK.
“Exposed coasts and high ground could see gusts of 70-80mph at times.
"There’s a chance this low pressure will continue to exert its influence into Friday, so it’s important to stay up to date with the latest Met Office forecast.”
For a full weather forecast, visit https://www.metoffice.gov.uk/