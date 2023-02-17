News you can trust since 1836
Storm Otto: RHS Harlow Carr in Harrogate closed this morning due to high winds

RHS Garden Harlow Carr will be closed this morning (Friday, February 17) due to a yellow weather warning for very high winds.

By Lucy Chappell
3 hours ago - 1 min read

The gardens have closed their doors this morning to ensure the safety of all their visitors, staff and volunteers.

The situation will be reviewed at midday and the garden may open this afternoon if it is safe to do so.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

For the latest information, visit www.rhs.org.uk/harlowcarr

