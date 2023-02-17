The gardens have closed their doors this morning to ensure the safety of all their visitors, staff and volunteers.

The situation will be reviewed at midday and the garden may open this afternoon if it is safe to do so.

A spokesperson said: “We are sorry for the inconvenience and disappointment this may cause and would like to thank everyone for their understanding.”

